Piers Morgan savagely hit back at TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp for her comments about young people and property.
In a tweet posted on Monday, the former GMB presenter called Allsopp "unbelievable stupid" for her "ludicrously ill-informed" remarks.
He penned: "Every time Kirstie Allsopp trends, I check why and see she's said another unbelievably stupid, ludicrously ill-informed and woefully privileged thing.
"Then I wait for her to respond to the entirely justified outrage by throwing her toys out of the pram & quitting Twitter again."
The journalist's comments come after Allsopp said she gets "enraged when people say they can't afford to buy." She also suggested young people should "find homes up north" in cheaper areas or move in with their parents if they cannot save for a house.
Allsopp told The Sunday Times she bought her first property aged 21 in 1993 with financial help from her parents. During this time, the average house price was approximately £51,000.
"When I bought my first property, going abroad, the EasyJet, coffee, gym, Netflix lifestyle didn't exist," the Location Location Location presenter said.
"I used to walk to work with a sandwich. And on payday, I'd go for a pizza, and to a movie, and buy a lipstick."
"I'm up in Nottingham right now and there's a nice three-bedroom home with a long garden on for £320,000," she said. "I get enraged when people say they can't afford to buy. They can."
Allsopp added: "But they have to move, which is hard if you don't have roots there. I know there are many who can't afford to buy, but others are not willing to make the sacrifices."
Every time Kirstie Allsopp trends, I check why and see she\u2019s said another unbelievably stupid, ludicrously ill-informed and woefully privileged thing. \nThen I wait for her to respond to the entirely justified outrage by throwing her toys out of the pram & quitting Twitter again.— Piers Morgan (@Piers Morgan) 1644165883
Allsopp's remarks also sparked a furious debate on Twitter. One joked: "Kirstie Allsopp is quite right. I just cancelled Netflix and bought a house for £5.99."
Another added: "Kirstie Allsopp is living proof that any privately-educated daughter of a baron can buy their first home at 21, so don't let anyone tell you otherwise."
Kirstie Allsopp, daughter of Charles Henry Allsopp, 6th Baron Hindlip, privately educated at Bedales has wondered why young people don't buy a house at 21, as she did.\n\nMaybe they weren't born with a silver spoon in their mouths.— Alan Gibbons (@Alan Gibbons) 1644140651
\u201cI once bought my own house after Kirstie Allsopp advised me to stop buying food and sell one of kidneys..\u201dpic.twitter.com/n9fpoXSsSR— J.R.Hartley\u2019s Armchair (@J.R.Hartley\u2019s Armchair) 1644151131
Basic misunderstanding about Kirstie Allsopp. She isn't an expert in housing. \n\nShe's a posh woman in media who presents a show in which predominantly rich, posh people buy expensive things. Her job is to sell unattainable aspiration as if it's NORMALhttps://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/b4cd9e78-86c9-11ec-83a3-cc7abcec4f36?shareToken=548b3e646fe4182bb725b0f1e9029ebc\u00a0\u2026— Russ Jones (@Russ Jones) 1644179210
Love how Kirstie Allsopp talks about walking to work like any of us can afford zone 1 and also misses out she was walking to work at her mother\u2019s interior design business and \u201cstudying\u201d at Christie\u2019s where her dad was chairman— rishi sunak is a capitalist ghoul \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde7 (@rishi sunak is a capitalist ghoul \ud83c\udde7\ud83c\udde7) 1644152219
Kirstie Allsopp says you can save \u00a31600pa by cutting out netflix, gym, holidays, etc. The average house price is \u00a3255k, so a 10% deposit would be \u00a325k. That would require 15 years and 9 months of saving that \u00a31600 to have that deposit. Stop interviewing her.pic.twitter.com/tROnpe1iCz— Danny (@Danny) 1644159721
Kirstie Allsopp is right young people who can\u2019t afford a home should just make sure they were born with a silver spoon in their mouths like she was— dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb (@dave \u2744\ufe0f \ud83e\udd55 \ud83e\uddfb) 1644156513
Allsopp later addressed the criticism on Twitter, writing: "Who thinks I have spent the last 22 years pretending to understand the needs of British homebuyers must think me a very good actress indeed. If you don't like the shows don't watch them.
"But I'm beyond caring what the press or social media think about me, life is too short."
She added: "If you don't like me do tell @Channel4, though the best way to put an end to me is not to watch the shows."
