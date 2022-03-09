It’s been 12 months since the day since Piers Morgan caused one of the biggest scenes in morning TV history, storming off set live on Good Morning Britain.

It came after colleague Alex Beresford challenged him over his thoughts on Meghan Markle, and despite being heavily criticised for the move, he clearly regrets nothing.

“A year ago today, I went for a little stroll… and in the words of Edith Piaf, je ne regrette rien! #LongWalkToFreedomOfSpeech,” he tweeted this morning.

Some things, it seems, never change.

Morgan then left the programme after sparking controversy by saying he “didn’t believe a word” of what Meghan said in the interview she did alongside her husband Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey.

During the chat, Meghan described how she asked for help when she was suicidal, but claimed she was not given the right support by Buckingham Palace. The Queen later said in a statement that the issues raised would be “addressed by the family privately”.

Since then, he’s been away from GMB, with Richard Madeley providing us with some brilliant Patridge-isms after stepping into the fold after his exit.

But what’s Morgan been up to since? Here’s everything he’s been spending his time on over the past 12 months.

Joining The Sun and starting work on a new show

Morgan didn’t wait long before considering his next career move after leaving GMB, after agreeing a return to TV and print after signing a deal to become part of Rupert Murdoch’s empire.

The British journalist and presenter has joined forces with News Corp and Fox News Media, where he will be the face of a new TV show that he describes as a “fearless forum for lively debate” which will “celebrate the right of everyone to have an opinion.”

He’s been keeping followers updated as he prepares to host a weeknight show which will hit screens this year on new channel Talk TV.

Morgan today posted a new teaser, promising to “cancel the cancel culture” and “annoy all the right people” with his new programme Uncensored.

He also previously confirmed he’ll write two weekly news columns for the New York Post and The Sun.

Getting roasted for his comments on Simone Biles

Morgan is never far from controversy, and he was met with widespread criticism after hitting out at US athlete Simone Biles.

Biles opted out of certain Tokyo 2020 Olympic competitions after receiving a poor result on her vault performance. The Olympian later admitted she had struggled with the expectations put on her.

After Morgan questioned whether mental health issues were a valid excuse for poor performance in sport, CNN’s anchor Brianna Keilar didn’t hold back when she ripped into him on air.

Being terrified about the idea of a female James Bond

Surprise, surprise Morgane was up in arms about the possibility of James Bond being played by a woman during speculation around casting following Daniel Craig’s decision to leave the role.

The broadcaster shared his views on the matter in his Daily Mail column where he accused “the woke brigade” of ruining everything “that’s good or fun in life.”

Crying after not being invited to Adele’s show

Morgan was obviously upset after not being invited to Adele’s television concert at the London Palladium back in November.

He decided to criticise the singer anyway — resulting in him getting heavily roasted online.

Morgan tweeted: “If I was at this #AnAudienceWithAdele, I’d ask her two questions: 1) Does the unctuous sycophancy from your celebrity fans make you want to vomit? 2) How come you’re singing more perfectly ‘live’ than on your records? *This probably explains why I wasn’t invited.”

Hitting out at Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu’s victory in the US Open didn’t go unnoticed by Morgan.

Her incredible victory came after he told her to “toughen up” after she pulled out of Wimbledon last summer.

He previously backed former tennis player John McEnroe for saying that Raducanu withdrew from the London tournament because she couldn’t handle the pressure.

He wrote: “Ms Raducanu’s a talented player but couldn’t handle the pressure and quit when she was losing badly. Not ‘brave’, just a shame. If I were her, I’d tell my fans to stop abusing McEnroe, & seek his advice on how to toughen up & become a champion like he was.”

Lambasting Novak Djokovic





Sometimes, we can get on board with his outcries on Twitter – not least after tennis player Novak Djokovic had an appeal rejected on public health grounds, meaning that the unvaccinated sports star did not defend his title at the Australian Open in January.



Piers Morgan turned to Twitter to celebrate the decision, calling the 34-year-old “anti-vaxxer icon” a “cheat” and a “liar”.

He said: “Covid rule cheat, immigration form liar and anti-vaxxer icon Novak Djokovic loses final appeal against deportation and will be thrown out of Australia without being able to compete in Australian Open. Good.”

Slamming party gate

Morgan summed up why accusations that Downing Street held parties when the country was under strict lockdown rules were controversial earlier this year, hitting the public mood square on the head.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sophie Raworth, he spoke specifically about the May 2020 drinks party organised at a time in which people were only allowed to meet one other person.

Explaining why, Morgan said: “The court of public opinion has come back and found [Johnson] guilty of the most brazen rank hypocrisy imaginable.

“This was the time when the entire country had been in lockdown for weeks on end. This was a time when you couldn’t go and see loved ones when they were dying in hospital from this virus."

Getting mocked for low book sales

Morgan came in for stick online after it was revealed last year that he only sold 5,650 copies of his book Wake Up: Why the World Has Gone Nuts.



The figure was revealed in a New York Times report which explored the disparity between celebrities with large social media followings and low book sales.

Threatening to block anyone who sent him pictures of him and Ghislaine Maxwell

Piers Morgan had a message for his followers back in January – tag him on pictures of himself with Ghislaine Maxwell, and they’ll be blocked.

Morgan made the promise in a tweet in which he included an old image of him pictured with Maxwell, as well as images of him with four other now-disgraced celebrities, including Harvey Weinstein and Rolf Harris.

“Now I've (again..) explained these pix, anyone who sends me them going forward to make some fatuous nonsensical 'GOTCHA!' point is getting blocked. You've been warned, so no tearful 'I was drunk, Piers, please forgive me!' pleas for mercy if you ignore this directive,” he wrote.

Criticising Kirstie Allsopp

It turns out that Kirstie Allsopp’s comments about young people and property (which saw her claim they could afford home if they cut back on luxuries like Netflix) were so misguided even Morgan had a go at them.

In a tweet, the former GMB presenter called Allsopp "unbelievable stupid" for her "ludicrously ill-informed" remarks.

He wrote: "Every time Kirstie Allsopp trends, I check why and see she's said another unbelievably stupid, ludicrously ill-informed and woefully privileged thing.”

Finishing off Life Stories and handing over the reins to Kate Garraway

Morgan has hosted Life Stories since 2009, and he signed off with his final episode back in December, where he gave an emotional interview with Kate Garraway who discussed her husband Derek Draper’s long battle with Covid.

The series now continues with Garraway herself as host, welcoming her first guest Charlotte Church sitting down for an interview back in February.

