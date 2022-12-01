It's not a secret that British television host Piers Morgan has not-so-pleasant feelings about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

He didn't believe "a word" the Duchess of Sussex said in her 2021 bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan also found it "absolutely disgusting" that Markle and the Duke of Sussex are recipients of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Ripple of Hope award.

And now is no different as he shared a very predictable response to the news of the couple's newest Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

The trailer for the series dropped today (1 December) and begins with Prince Harry saying: "No one sees what's happening behind closed doors."

Soon after, many photos flashed across the screen in the trailer showing moments when the pair were senior members of the Royal Family, their private outings with their dog, and images of Markle crying.

Sign upto our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"I had to do everything I could to protect my family," Harry said.

People who saw the trailer did find it interesting and inspiring that the couple wants to share their own narrative on their terms.

However, Morgan is not at all impressed and took to his Twitter to share that sentiment.

"OMG. This is already vomit-inducing," he tweeted.

Despite this, it appears that many people have different views than Morgan, and they didn't hesitate to tell him.

One person on Twitter wrote: "Piers' obsession continues."

"They live in your head rent-free!" another added.

A third wrote: "You are pure evil."

Someone else added: "Nah, he's actually so embarrassing it's unreal. Imagine getting rejected years ago and still being this caught up over it."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to have a bust winter, with Prince Harry's memoir with "raw, unflinching honesty" being released on 10 January 2023.

Harry & Meghan will premiere worldwide on Netflix.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

