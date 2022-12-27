Andrew Tate confirms he is not dead after hackers use Piers Morgan to spread rumours

The Twitter account of Piers Morgan - one of the most active celebrity figures on the website - appears to have been hacked, resulting in hundreds of offensive slurs and messages being posted on the website.

The hack appears to have happened overnight on Tuesday when users noticed that Morgan, who is outspoken at the best of times, began posting reported 'x-rated' messages about the Queen and singer Ed Sheeran, who was called 'a ginger p***k'.

The most controversial message posted during the hack was one saying 'f**k the Queen.' Morgan's profile picture at the time featured him meeting the Queen.

One of the tweets falsely claimed that the controversial influencer Andrew Tate had been 'shot dead in Dubai.' This was quickly proven to be bogus when Tate himself responded to the tweet with the message 'Hard to kill.'

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Twitter

All of the tweets but some of the tweets now appear to have been deleted by Twitter or removed by the hackers themselves. Most of the tweets that were actually posted by the 57-year-old broadcaster are now starting to reappear.

Morgan's profile picture has also been removed as well as his bio which would suggest that Twitter has intervened and put an end to the hacker's chaos.

Amongst those targetted were former UK prime minister Boris Johnson with the hackers telling the Tory MP to get a haircut and adding that he was an "ugly bum."

Some Twitter users asked the hackers to access Morgan's direct messages to see if there were any old communications with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. However, they responded by saying that there was "nothing interesting" in their findings.

It is widely reported that those responsible, call themselves 'the chuckling squad' and that their tirade went on for around an hour before being put to an end.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.