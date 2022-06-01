June brings in Pride month - a month that celebrates LGBT+ activism and identity around the world. Importantly, this month's celebration marks the 50th year of Pride in the UK following the first Pride march in London back in 1972.

It has also been over fifty years the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, commonly seen as a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.

Around the world, there will be multiple other Parades and celebrations; including London.

So lets commemorate the importance of Pride by looking over some images of marches and protests of the past: