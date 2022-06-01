June brings in Pride month - a month that celebrates LGBT+ activism and identity around the world. Importantly, this month's celebration marks the 50th year of Pride in the UK following the first Pride march in London back in 1972.
It has also been over fifty years the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, commonly seen as a tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States.
Around the world, there will be multiple other Parades and celebrations; including London.
So lets commemorate the importance of Pride by looking over some images of marches and protests of the past:
1. Paris, 25 June 1977
People holding signs and a banner reading 'Homosexual Liberation Group, Politics and daily life' during the first Gay Pride to be held in Paris to promote lesbian, gay and bisexual rights.
The Parisian Gay Pride celebrated its 40th anniversary on 24 May 2017.
Picture: STRINGER/AFP/Getty Images
2. New York, 1983
Parents and friends of lesbians and gays taking part in the 1983 Gay Pride Parade, New York City, on the 13th anniversary of the founding of the Gay Alliance Association in Greenwich Village.
Picture: Peter Keegan/Getty Images
3. New York, c. 1980
A group of men dressed in leather fetish clothing ride in a truck at the intersection of 32nd Street and Fifth Avenue during the annual Gay Pride parade in New York City, c. 1980.
Picture: Leo Vals/Getty Images
4. London, 19 June 1993
Crowds on the annual Gay Pride march, promoting gay and lesbian rights, London, 19th June 1993.
Picture: Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
5. New York, 11 July 1976
Gay Rights demonstration during the Democratic National Convention in New York City, 11 July 197.
Picture: Granger/REX/Shutterstock
6. London, 1984
Picture: Photofusion/REX/Shutterstock
7. London, 1987
Picture: Photofusion/REX/Shutterstock
8. London, July 1994
A marcher dressed as Marilyn Monroe during the annual Gay Pride march in London, July 1994.
Picture: Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
9. London, 24 June 1995
Men in camouflage trousers riding a pink tank and carrying rainbow flags during the Lesbian and Gay Pride event, London, 24 June 1995.
Picture: Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
10. London, 24 June 1995
Picture: Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
11. London, 4 July 1997
Members of the Gay Liberation Movement protesting outside the Old Bailey over Mary Whitehouse's court action against the Gay News Magazine.
Picture: Malcolm Clarke/Keystone/Getty Images
12. London, 30 June 1979
Police accompany the carnival winding its way through London at the end of the International Gay Pride Week, an event marking the tenth anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York, and with them the birth of the gay Liberation Movement.
Picture: PA Archive/PA Images
13. San Francisco, c. 1972
A participant at a Gay Pride gathering in Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, California: c. 1972.
Picture: Underwood Archives / UIG/REX/Shutterstock
14. Hollywood, 1982
Picture: Fotos International/REX/Shutterstock