Prince William hits back at Kate Middleton 'social media' theories

Prince William has broken his silence over Kate Middleton conspiracy theories after the princess was spotted for the first time since her Christmas walk with her family.

Theories have spiralled across social media in recent weeks, including some ludicrous claims, forcing Middleton's spokesperson to issue a statement.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant," it read.

Now, a representative for William informed People that "His focus is on his work and not on social media."

It comes after attention turned to the royal family on Tuesday night's episode of Celebrity Big Brother, with Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith saying: "It's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she's got children and I love the fact that she's putting family first."

Goldsmith then asked fellow contestant Sharon Osbourne about Harry and Meghan's popularity in America.

"In the beginning, they were very well received" she responded, adding that it was because Americans love royals. However, she suggested the couple's popularity is "dwindling."

Osbourne suggested there are "some deals that they have done that haven’t worked well."

Goldsmith said: "I have the opinion that Harry was really loved, massively loved, and when they were a threesome - Kate, William and Harry - were really comfortable together, loved.

"And then suddenly there's an extra dynamic that comes in, puts a stick in the spokes and creates so much drama that I don't generally think is there, and re-wrote the history and said how unhappy he was, and I just don't think that's fair.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.