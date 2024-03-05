Kate Middleton spotted after weeks of theories over missing royal

Kate Middleton has been pictured for the first time since her Christmas Day walk in Norfolk.

Images shared by TMZ show the princess wearing sunglasses in an Audi 4X4 as her mother Carole drove. Middleton was admitted to the London Clinic for surgery on January 16 and left almost two weeks later on January 29.

Last week, 'royal expert' Rachel Hawkins reportedly wrote that while she didn't want to "speculate about a woman's health online," she has "spent years eyeball deep in Weird Royal Research for the Royals books, and everything that is happening with Kate M is indeed very, very weird. Unprecedented, even."

Despite theories spiralling online, including some ludicrous claims, a spokesperson for Middleton said: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

Kensington Palace has now said to have returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor to be reunited with her three children.

Middleton has wished to remain private about her personal medical information.

It comes after her uncle Gary Goldsmith entered the Celebrity Big Brother house on Monday 4 March after weeks of speculation as to whether he would be joining.

Goldsmith, the younger brother of Carole Middleton, joined a host of other celebrities including Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Strictly Come Dancing's Nikita Kuzmin and veteran TV presenter and author Fern Britton.

When CBB presenter AJ Odudu asked Goldsmith: "The nation needs to know, will Kate be watching?"

He responded: "If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess."

