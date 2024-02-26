Royal poses naked for Playboy

German princess Xenia Florence Gabriela Sophie Iris has become the first Royal to pose for Playboy.

The princess of Saxony is the latest cover star of the magazine's March 2024 issue, with one photo showing the 37-year-old cloaked in a white bed sheet over one shoulder.

Another shared on Instagram shows the princess sporting a bathing suit pulled under her chest.

"I think it’s the right time," Xenia told Fox News Digital. "I feel totally great. It’s … the first and last time I get naked, Playboy exclusive material, but it was such an experience."

"I just … got some makeup [done] in my kimono, and then I was naked for two days," she continued. "I felt so comfortable around the team. … I always wanted to be a pop star like Britney Spears, but I never dreamed of being in the press all over the world … as a natural woman."





Her motive was to show other women that all bodies are beautiful the way they are.

Xenia said she asked her mother before committing to the magazine, as "her opinion was important to me."

Her mother told Xenia if she felt like doing Playboy, "then do it."

"That was the key, and I felt it. So, everyone was fine with it," Xenia said. "I even got a message … from one of my cousins whom I haven’t spoken to in 20 years. He said, 'Wow, congratulations! You did a great job by breaking this wall.' I was like, 'Wow, even my own family is on my side.'"



She went on to share that around 10 ten years ago, it was only "the men in my family who had the power."

Xenia continued: "You had to do what they said and it was a struggle. But then I decided to make my own way, my own path. Now, I’m happier than ever."

