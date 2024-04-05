J Cole responds to Kendrick Lamar diss in surprise mixtape

J Cole has responded to a recent diss track from Kendrick Lamar on a surprise, unexpected mixtape.

On Future and Metro Boomin's recent We Don't Trust You album, Kendrick made a surprise appearance on the track Like That.

He's regarded as one of the 'big three' alongside Drake and J Cole but took aim at the them both, saying he was the best of them all and called them out - Kendrick has had beef with Drake in the past but seems to have escalated it with J Cole, who has previously worked with Drake.

And now J Cole has dropped a surprise mixtape called Might Delete Later with the final track 7 Minute Drill taking aim at Kendrick.

Early on in the chorus, J Cole raps 'I got a phone call saying somebody dissin', you want some attention, it comes with extensions'.

According to lyric analysis site Genius, it seems Cole is referencing that he was told about what Kendrick said and says it's all a publicity stunt.

Later on, one of the lyrics says 'he still doin' shows, but fell off like the Simpsons', referring to his thoughts that the quality of The Simpsons isn't as good as it was, like Kendrick's music, according to Cole.

That comes after Kendrick's rap in the Like That track in which he belittles Cole's work saying 'your best work is a light pack'.

After saying he's now overtaken Kendrick, Cole says 'if he wasn't dissin, then we wouldn't be discussin' him', again saying Kendrick is only doing it for publicity and to stay relevant.

Towards the end, Cole says 'I'm hesitant, I love my brother but I'm not gonna lie, I'm powered up for real, that s**t would feel like swatting a fly'.

It seems as though Cole doesn't want to have beef with Kendrick and respects him but is fired up after being called out and won't hesitate to respond.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.