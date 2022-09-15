The Queen once had a gold Wii, and it’s got us feeling both nostalgic and incredibly jealous.

As stories and anecdotes from the Queen’s life continue to be shared following her death at the age of 96 last week, it's now emerged that she enjoyed playing on the Nintendo games console.

According to the New York Post, the monarch developed a fondness for the Wii after watching Prince William playing the bowling game on Wii Sports.

A source told the publication: "She thought the Nintendo looked tremendous fun and begged to join in.

"She played a simple 10-pin bowling game and by all accounts was a natural. It was hilarious."

Wii Sports was first released in 2006, when William would have been 24 and the Queen was 80.

She enjoyed it so much, in fact, that she was reportedly gifted a gold-plated version of the console by company THQ.

Buckingham Palace was eventually advised to sell the console for security reasons, but not before she enjoyed playing it.

Product manager of the company Danielle Robinson said [via Video Gamer]: "BIG Family Games is the ultimate Wii game to get all family members, from grandparents to young children, playing together.

"The Royal Family is arguably the most important family in the country so we felt that they had to have a copy of the new game. But we thought that Her Majesty the Queen wouldn't want to play on any old console, so an extra-special gold one was commissioned. We hope that she and the rest of the Royal Family enjoy the game."

