Quentin Tarantino reveals most tense moment from his films

Quentin Tarantino has revealed his favourite tense scene from his expansive portfolio of films.

Tarantino, who wrote and directed the likes of Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was asked the all-important question by Spanish publication El País.

He said: "In my movies? The one from the farm at the beginning of Inglourious Basterds. With the Nazi officer Hans Landa talking to the owner of the farm, who is hiding Jews in his cellar..."

Tarantino went on to share the process of creating tension, stating: "I don’t know how to explain it. I have a talent for it.

"It’s easy for me to create those situations where the characters start talking, and things fall into place, and there’s a climax. You throw a ball to the actors, and they catch it."

The award-winning director is set to present a "secret screening" at this year's Cannes Film Festival.

He will return to the prestigious event as a guest of honour four years after premiering Once Upon a Time in Hollywood featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Austin Butler and Margot Robbie.

Tarantino will also discuss his recent book Cinema Speculation, which dropped last year.

"In 1969, in Cannes, the Directors’ Fortnight was born, a counter-programming of free-spirited films from all over the world. In 1969, in California, a new generation of filmmakers rose against old Hollywood," the Cannes parallel sidebar said in a statement.

"Of this, Quentin Tarantino has recently published a captivating analysis in a critical essay on 1970s cinema. As an exceptional and generous cinephile, Tarantino is at home at the Fortnight. He will be our guest this year to present a secret screening and discuss his counter-history of cinema. A rockabilly vibe on closing day."





