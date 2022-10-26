Rihanna is making her long-awaited returm with "Lift Me Up," the lead single on Marvel's sequel "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The song is a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and was written by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and the director Ryan Coogler.

Boseman died in 2020, aged 43, after a private battle with colon cancer.

The song will be released on Friday (28 October) before the film is set to premiere in theaters on 11 November.

The beauty and fashion mogul took to her social media to tease the song, which has a melodic hum.

However, little is known about the exact style and sound of "Lift Me Up."

Once people saw the news hit the internet, they didn't hesitate to share their happiness about the artist getting back into the industry.

Check out some of the best memes and reactions to the billionaire's announcement.

People couldn’t “believe their eyes” or contain their excitement about the announcement

















The NAVY gearing up for the mogul’s music return





















Jokes about her long-term absence from music

People explained that all Rihanna has to do is “hum” to make hit music

Others thanked Rihanna for “saving” music, believing the song might become “the biggest” of the year

In a statement about the song, fellow musician Tems said that after speaking with Coogler, she wanted to create a song highlighting the "warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life."



"I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor," Tems said.

This news sheds light on Rihanna's return to music, which will carry out into the headlines of the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in February 2023.

It's been six years since the artist's last full-length album, Anti dropped in 2016.

After that, the new mum ventured into other areas and became a successful businesswoman and the youngestself-made female billionaire due to her makeup brand Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage x Fenty.

