Riley Reid reveals why she stopped filming porn with men

Pornstar Riley Reid has opened up about the reasons why she stopped filming certain pornographic videos, particularly with men.

Reid rose to stardom in the world of adult entertainment during the 2010s and has become a big name in the industry. Recently, however, she quit shooting scenes that involved her having sex with male performers.

The 32-year-old spoke during an appearance on the What They Don't Tell You podcast with Jordyn Jones, where she explained how filming boy-girl scenes has impacted her off-screen relationships and talked about her decision to stop doing them.

Jones asked Reid if she’s had boyfriends in the past, to which Reid explained that “dating was really hard” and added that often partners have a perceived “persona of you”.

She continued: “Especially as I grew a name for myself, it was hard to meet someone who [didn't] know who I was, so there was always that fandom.”

Reid, whose real name is Ashley Matthews, revealed that it’s hard to meet guys and explain to them she is not her on-screen character.



She said: “They met me first in their mind as Riley, so it was really hard to like reverse and teach them that I'm Ashley.”

Being a pornstar, Reid said that men also wouldn’t take her home to meet their mum and it made her change some of her career decisions.

Reid explained: “I didn’t retire, but I just stopped shooting boy-girl porn. So, it was a choice that I made on my own, but I made that choice because I was lonely and I wanted love and affection and stuff.

“I was like, I’m not going to be able to find this while I’m performing because it makes dating really hard. Because I’ve dated guys and they were like, ‘me or porn’.”

In the past, Reid has been very open about her experiences in the adult entertainment world revealing how much money she earned on specific shoots and shared candid advice for anyone wishing to get into the industry.

