2026 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony: When and where to watch

After over a fortnight of sporting prowess, the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games come to an end today (February 22).

To mark the end of the Games, a closing ceremony is set to take place where athletes can celebrate their achievements, and viewers can cheer on their country for a final time - until the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games, which will take place in March.

The ceremony itself will take place in Verona at the Verona Olympic Arena, during which two Olympic cauldrons will be extinguished simultaneously in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

What can viewers expect?

Like with any Olympic closing ceremony, that's it's going to be a spectacle, and the theme for this particular one is Beauty in Action," which will "weave together music, art, and the pure spirit of sport, celebrating unity and the enduring bonds between athletes and nations."

Among the lineup of acts taking part are Italian singer-songwriter Achille Lauro, actor Benedetta Porcaroli and DJ/producer Gabry Ponte, and ballet dancer Roberto Bolle.

Additionally, during the ceremony, medals will also be awarded for the Winter Olympics event - the women’s 50 km classic mass start cross-country skiing.

Then we'll see the lowering of the Olympic flag as it officially gets handed over to the host of the next Winter Olympic Games in 2030, which will take place in the French Alps.

Where can I watch?

For those who want to tune in, the Closing Ceremony of the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games will begin today (Sunday, 22 February) from 7.30 pm GMT (2.30 pm ET).

Those in the UK can watch the coverage on iPlayer and BBC Two from 7 pm, and those in the US can watch the live stream on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

