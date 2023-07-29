The actor who played Lizzie McGuire’s Dad reveals 'cruel' $0 residual

Robert Carradine, who played Lizzie McGuire's dad, Sam McGuire, posted a photo of his residual check from Disney on Instagram revealing he made $0.

The Revenge of the Nerds star, 69, captioned the photo "why we're striking..." as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues.



For two weeks SAG-AFTRA have been on strike after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fell apart. The SAG-AFTRA strike comes nearly three months after the WGA, representing screenwriters, declared a walkout.

Both strikes have impacted Hollywood as actors and writers push for better wages, streaming residuals, job security, and more.

The revelation of just how poor some residual checks are for actors, no matter how big their television show may be, has shocked many, boosting support for the strike.

Many called Disney "evil" and "cruel" for sending a check of $0:

Carradine isn't the only actor to reveal their residuals to highlight just how poorly treated actors are. William Stanford Davis, best known for playing Mr. Johnson on the hit tv show Abbott Elementary, revealed that he had received an abysmal residual check of $0.03.

"I've been a member of the Screen Actors Guild for 32 years, and for those 32 years my wages haven't increased," Davis said in a video. "I'm standing in solidarity with the writers, and we're gonna be on strike until we get what we need to make a living."

Hilary Duff, who played Carradine's on-screen daughter Lizzie McGuire, has also been seen striking.

