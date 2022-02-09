The eccentric Robert Pattinson strikes again.

The 35-year-old British actor is known for his quirky quotes. In many interviews over the years, Pattinson has given bizarre quotes or stories of his life to the press. But in a recent GQ cover story, Pattinson admitted that many of those are a lie.

Writer Zach Baron writes, "Pattinson tells me that sometimes he’ll just make something up in an interview, in order to say anything at all—and that it has at times come back to bite him."

Honestly, it's a relief to know some of Pattinson's crazy claims are straight-up lies. Although it's difficult to tell which are true, here are some of Pattinson's most out-there quotes.

Apparently, Robert Pattinson lies in interviews all the time Getty Images

"I have so much residue crap in my hair from years and years and years of not washing it and not having any sense of personal hygiene whatsoever," Pattinson said in a 2012 interview with the Chicago Tribune.

In 2009, Pattinson told Metro UK he took a fan on a date after she waited outside his apartment for weeks. “I had a stalker while filming a movie in Spain last year. She stood outside of my apartment every day for weeks – all day every day. I was so bored and lonely that I went out and had dinner with her. I just complained about everything in my life and she never came back."

"I really hate vaginas. I’m allergic to vagina," Pattinson told Details in 2010.

While being interviewed by The Today Show in 2011, Pattinson made up a lie that he saw someone die at the circus while promoting Water For Elephants. “The first time I went to see the circus, somebody died. One of the clowns died. His little car exploded. The joke car exploded on him.”



Pattinson told Allure in 2020 in 2020 "Lots of people tell me I smell like a crayon. Like I’m embalmed."

When asked what his "chick-flick" was by Extra in 2012, Pattinson responded, "Chicken run is the only thing is coming to my head"

In a 2020 interview with GQ, Pattinson shared a hand-held pasta recipe he invented. The recipe called for sugar, crushed-up cornflakes, single slices of American cheese, and pasta. Pattinson notoriously started the recipe with, "So obviously, first things first, you gotta microwave the pasta.”

