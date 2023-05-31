Romelu Lukaku fans convinced Megan Thee Stallion rumours have helped his form

There’s a new alledged celebrity couple causing a stir on social media, after Romelu Lukaku and Megan Thee Stallion were spotted together recently.

Rumours about a romance between the pair have been circulating after they were seen holding hands at a wedding.

The Belgian international and the 'WAP' rapper were guests as Lukaku’s Inter teammate Lautaro Martinez's wedding to Agustin Gandolfo.

It may seem like they're from different worlds, but both Lukaku and the rapper are signed to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation management, which could explain how the pair first met.

Further details about the pair’s possible relationship has yet to be confirmed, but the news has sparked a big reaction on social media.

“Nah Romelu Lukaku dating Megan Thee Stallion is the perfect explanation for this recent fantastic uptick in form. The man’s confidence is through the absolute ceiling,” one wrote.

“I’m on my knees Lukaku I apologise. What is this rizz I’m seeing,” another commented.

































Meanwhile, Lukaku will be key to Inter Milan’s chances of winning the Champions League when the Italian side lines up against Manchester City in Istanbul on June 10.



Lukaku has scored 14 goals in all competitions for Inter this year, after returning to Serie A following an unsuccessful return to Chelsea during the 21/22 season.

