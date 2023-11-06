Did Rubi Rose actually give Paul Pierce her phone number?

American rapper Rubi Rose appeared to have given her phone number to former basketball player Paul Piere, but all may not be as it seems.

Pierce has been open about his interest in Rose after commenting on a photo she posted on X/Twitter of herself wearing short shorts, with the caption, “Wake up to a bad b**ch.”

The former NBA star, who was the MVP in the 2008 franchise finals, commented, “My crush” on the photo, seemingly shooting his shot with Rose.

It appeared his forward approach may have worked, as Rose replied, seemingly giving him her number to message her, tweeting: “Text me then 4046899173.”

But, while it first appeared that Pierce may have sparked her interest, doubt was cast over the validity of the number.

Some fans pointed out that the phone number wasn’t Rose’s personal phone number, but was instead linked to her Laylo bot.

Laylo is an AI-enabled messaging platform, which the community note under the tweet suggests “allows creators to create interactive SMS bots”.

Despite Pierce being criticised by some fans for using the word “crush” at the age of 46, it hasn’t stopped him from clapping back.

He replied to one critic, writing: “Damn my guy you ugly as hell.”

The former basketball pro has previously been open about his love life, joking on Kevin Garnett’s TV series KG Certified that he hired a woman to be his girlfriend for the day.

He told Garnett: “This is my girlfriend for the day, they got a website where you can hire girlfriends for the day, so I got a girlfriend for the day.”

