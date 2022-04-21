In the US, Rudy Giuliani was revealed as a contestant on the entertainment show The Masked Singer last night, prompting judge Ken Jeong to walk off the set.

77-year-old Giuliani is the former mayor of New York City and former personal lawyer and advisor to Donald Trump.

He was unveiled as the Jack in the Box in the celebrity singing competition after being voted off following his performance of George Thorogood & The Destroyers’ song 'Bad to the Bone'.

The unveiling of the controversial figure didn’t go down too well with some on the judging panel – Jeong, alongside Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger.

While Thicke appeared to look unhappy, Jeong was clearly aggravated by the situation as he stood in silence with his arms folded.

As Giuliani continued to sing, he could be heard saying “I’m done” before walking off the stage.

Sherzinger and McCarthy stayed on the judging panel and continued dancing to the song while encouraging Giuliani.

Giuliani’s participation in the show was deemed controversial as last year he was suspended from practising law in New York.

A court found he had made “demonstrably false” statements about Trump’s 2020 election loss.

Some were shocked that The Masked Singer even aired the disgraced lawyer.

One person wrote: “Can’t believe they actually aired the Rudy Giuliani episode.”

They weren’t alone in their view.

Someone else said: “He should be in prison, but Rudy Giuliani is on The Masked Singer right now.”

Others praised Jeong for exiting the set when Giuliani was unmasked.

Someone wrote: “Much respect to @kenjeong for not putting up with this bullsh*t.”

When asked why he decided the participate in the show despite all the controversy surrounding him, Giuliani said: “I guess the main reason is, I just had a granddaughter, Grace, and I want her to know that you should try everything, even things that are completely unlike you and unlikely.

“And I couldn’t think of anything more unlike me and unlikely than this. And I enjoy the show. I have for years. And it just seemed like it’d be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun.”

