Russell Brand's father speaks out on 'vendetta' against his son

Russell Brand's father, Ronald Brand, has spoken out about the allegations of rape and sexual assault aimed at his son by a series of women over the weekend.

Brand was the subject of a huge expose in The Times newspaper and a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary which claimed that the comedian and actor had a history of sexual assault with women as young as sixteen, all claims that the 48-year-old has strongly denied.

Now in a series on Facebook posts, Brand's father has spoken out about a "vendetta" against his son, asking: "Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world?"

In one post he wrote: "With man struggling to pay bills. The unproven accusations of 15 years ago take lead on BBC News?"

In another, he asked: "'Is this seriously the most important thing happening in this world? Immigrants? Cost of living? 10s of thousands killed in Ukraine? Who is prioritising at BBC News. Who is really driving this vendetta?'.

In a further post, shared on Monday morning, Brand Snr said: "The Russell Brand Vendetta. Like a man who owns an orchard being accused of stealing an apple?"

Both the BBC and Channel 4 have launched an investigation into Brand with the Met Police also releasing a statement about any criminal accusations aimed at the star.

In a statement the force said: "We are aware of media reporting of a series of allegations of sexual assault. At this time, we have not received any reports in relation to this.

"We spoke with the Sunday Times on Saturday, September 16. We will be making further approaches to the Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that any victims of crime who they have spoken with are aware of how they may report any criminal allegations to police."

Prior to the release of the story and the documentary, Brand shared a video where he strongly denied the allegations admitting that he was "very, very promiscuous" during the period but all the relationships that he had in that time were "always consensual."

