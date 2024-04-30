Ryan Gosling notices 'suspicious' detail in chaotic Alison Hammond interview

Alison Hammond and Ryan Gosling have reunited for another chaotic interview in which the Hollywood actor noticed something “suspicious” about her interview notes.

Starting her TV career on Big Brother in 2002, Alison Hammond has since become a UK television icon with her hilarious, chatty presenting style and candid nature .

Back in 2017, the This Morning presenter had Hollywood actors Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling in stitches during a press interview to promote Blade Runner 2049.

Now Hammond and Gosling have been reunited for yet another hilarious chat, this time with actress Emily Blunt, ahead of the release of their new movie The Fall Guy.

With Gosling confirming he remembered their first encounter, it didn’t take for things to descend into chaotic scenes once again.

During one part of the interview, Hammond brought up Gosling’s role as Ken in the box-office hit film Barbie. She asked the Canadian actor: “Do you think, Ryan, that Ken will always be inside of you?”

Her choice of words was quickly noted and sent everyone into a fit of laughter.

At another point in the interview, they swapped seats so Gosling was in the interviewer’s position. He got hold of her notecard and started reading, noting the “suspicious” underlining of the word “inside”.

Blunt and Hammond were again in hysterics as the Great British Bake Off host linked arms with her. And it wasn’t just them who found it hilarious.

One person on X/Twitter wrote : “I hate celebrity travel shows, but would watch Ryan Gosling and Alison Hammond tour Grimsby.”

Someone else argued : “It should be in his contract that she always interviews him.”

