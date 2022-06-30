Ryan Gosling's scream in the upcoming Barbie movie is already an iconic moment in film - even before the movie is finished.

On Wednesday (June 29), a woman named Bethany, who goes by @filmgal on Twitter, posted a video from The Hollywood Fix which showed Gosling, 41, as Ken Doll and Margot Robbie, 31, as the legendary doll.

In the clip, you can see Gosling and Robbie on set by what appears to be a beach.

The two can be seen sporting blue, pink and yellow retro-looking outfits with sun visor hats and yellow roller skates.

As both Gosling's Ken and Robbie's Barbie have their backs turned, a man came up behind her and slapped her bottom as the cameras rolled on a sexual harassment scene.

She turned around to face the man and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

Shocked, Ken let out a scream as he pulled Barbie closer to him for protection.

The duo continued to look at the man on the ground before they cut the scene.

Gosling's high-pitched scream had fans rolling on the floor, with some pointing out that it's actually a very accurate portrayal of Ken's voice.

One wrote:"Oh, he's taking this dead serious. thank god."

"The most beautiful thing abt this is per Barbie: Life in the Dreamhouse ken rly does scream like that + per The Nice Guys Ryan Gosling rly does scream like that," another added.

A third who compared themselves to Gosling wrote:" LITERALLY ME."

"Ryan gosling high pitched scream is my favourite genre of cinema," a fourth quipped.

The poster of the video even chimed in to write: "I know his throat hurts after that."

A couple of weeks ago, Warner Bros released a photo of Gosling donning bleach blonde locks, a spray tan, and chiselled abs.

He can also be seen in a cut-off Levis denim jacket and underwear with his name on them, which is a clear riff on the famous Clavin Klein style of pants.

Fellow actors America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell will also be a part of the cast.

Barbie is slated to be released in theatres on July 21, 2023.

