In the unlikeliest collaboration of the year, Ryan Reynolds seems to have teamed up with K-pop fans in order to put pressure on the Vanarama National League over streaming rights for Wrexham.

It comes as the actor, who co-owns the Welsh club along with fellow star Rob McElhenney, hit out at the league’s “truly baffling” failure to consider allowing clubs to stream live matches domestically and internationally.

Reynolds had hoped to make games available to audiences around the world to capitalise on the club’s current Disney+ documentary.

Reynolds wrote to his 20 million Twitter followers: “After months of maximum effort, the decision (through inaction of the @Vanarama National League) to not allow domestic/international streaming of matches of Wrexham and the other clubs in the league is truly baffling.

“Depriving every team in our league the chance to expand the fanbase while adding to league revenue benefits everyone. This is a spotlight and a chance and we ask the @TheVanaramaNL to take it.”

Reynolds has now found an unlikely ally in his cause, after a fan of K-pop band Stray Kids reached out to him on Twitter.

Responding to his comments on social media, one fan made a reference to Reynolds’ friendship with singer, rapper and dancer Bang Chan from the group.

“I am enjoying this docu series and it seems like Bangchan's bestie needs a little help. RT,” they wrote.

Could K-pop fans make a difference at Wrexham? Getty images

The actor has had a number of exchanges with members of the group over recent years, including an interview to promote the film Free Guy which saw him meet Bang Chan in person – an experience he called “an honour and a privilege”.

Reynolds seemed to be encouraging fans of the group to get behind the cause, responding by saying: “No, the overwhelming force of the @Stray_Kids would be too much… or would it?”

Could the support of K-pop fans be enough to change the league's mind? Only time will tell.

Wrexham has also released a club statement regarding the matter, saying: “On August 23, 2022, the club asked that the board of the National League approve an approach to BT, to secure consent for Wrexham to stream the now sold-out game against Gateshead.

“Unbelievably, the request hasn’t even been considered by the board of the National League yet, never mind a decision made.

“The club feels let down and can only assure fans, both new and old, that we have done everything we could to provide the opportunity to watch the game live, both in the UK and overseas.

“We will continue to push, to ensure that all clubs can stream games, not just Wrexham AFC.”

In a statement issued by the league's sponsors Vanarama, a spokesperson said: "We are in favour of live streaming as long as it benefits all clubs in the league and is what the fans want. As the National League’s title sponsor, we will talk to the Vanarama National League and BT Sport to make sure our voice is heard. And thank you to Ryan Reynolds for unblocking us. Glad we can come together on this and bring the National League to new levels.”

The company's chief executive Andrew Alderson added: “We’re in full support of Ryan Reynolds requesting more effort from the National League to televise all clubs.

“Vanarama, too, want what is best for the fans and pledge to work with him to bring the National League to new levels with more matches streamed, as long as it is what both the clubs and the fans want. We’re in talks with all clubs to assess whether the broadcasting would be of benefit.”

indy100 has contacted the National League for comment.

