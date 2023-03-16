Here they come the mighty champions!

Wrexham fans could not be more excited for the future of the football club after one of its co-owner, Ryan Reynolds, announced he had sold one of his companies for a huge sum of money.

On Wednesday, T-Mobile announced, Reynolds, 46, had sold his budget wireless provider company, Mint Mobile, to them for over £1 billion.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Reynolds first purchased an ownership stake in Mint Mobile in 2019. According to reports he owns 20 to 29 per cent of the company. Although that may change due to the acquisition.

What won't change is Reynold's role as the spokesperson for the company. In T-Mobile's press release, they said Reynolds would “continue in his creative role."

The deal is expected to finalise later this year, which means Reynolds will likely receive a generous paycheck.

What the actor and businessman will do with his new assets is unclear but many Wrexham fans hope he invests more into the football club.

Reynolds purchased Wrexham with co-owner Rob McElhenney in November 2020.

The club, which is the third oldest professional association football team in the world, was struggling financially prior to Reynolds and McElehnney’s purchase.

But since the two acquired the team, they’ve drawn up positive press and awareness for the Welsh football club team. The team has also risen in rankings.





Online, people shared their hopes that Reynolds will purchase some new players for Wrexham like Mbappe or Haaland.





Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

