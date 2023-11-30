Sabrina Carpenter drops blunt Jesus fact in response to Church controversy

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter ruffled some feathers after filming her music video inside a Church, and she has the best response to the criticism.

Carpenter, who has recently been opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour, filmed the music video for her song "Feather" inside the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in New York. The video shows Carpenter dancing around the church whilst wearing a tiny black tulle dress and veil.

The church pastor who agreed to have the video filmed there has been stripped of his duties, and the church claimed it had to re-bless the establishment because it was so "appalled" at the video.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn said in a statement to the Catholic News Agency, "The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property which includes a review of the scenes and script."

Speaking to Variety, about the backlash Carpenter had a cheeky response, saying "we got approval in advance," before adding, "and Jesus was a carpenter."

Fans loved her witty response to the criticism.

One wrote "you could never make me hate Sabrina Carpenter", whilst another said, "Sabrina Carpenter has a forever fan in me for this reply."

Lauren Jauregui from Fifth Harmony also seemed to love Carpenter's response:

Whilst many fans and non-fans alike just seemed to find the whole thing hilarious:

Take a look at the music video here:

Sabrina Carpenter - Feather (Official Video) youtu.be

