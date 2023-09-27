13 of the best Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce memes

Romance rumours between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue after the pop star was spotted at the NFL footballer's game on Sunday where his side, the Kansas City Chiefs, defeated the Chicago Bears.

Swift could be seen cheering on the tight end with Kelce's mother Donna from Kelce's suite and then Taylor and Travis were spotted leaving together after the game in clips that have circulated on social media

Following her attendance at the game, a source told People: "Taylor is very focused on work right now and hanging out with her girlfriends.

"Travis invited her to the game, and of course, she said 'yes.' She just thought it was a fantastic way to spend Sunday."

Previously, Kelce attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows and discussed this on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast with his brother and fellow footballer Jason Kelce.

“I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis said.



“So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her, one of the bracelets I made for her," and joked that he had made a bracelet with his phone number to give to Swift.

As a result of the relationship rumours, the internet had a field day about the possibility of the pop star and footballer becoming the latest celebrity couple.

Here are the best memes from the trend:





































































































Meanwhile, Kelce has finally broken his silence on his 'relationship' with Swift in a new podcast episode.

"We've been avoiding this subject out of respect for your personal life - now we've got to talk about it", Jason said.

To which Travis replied:" My personal life that is not so personal. I did this to myself Jason, I know this."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.