Taylor Swift emotional at first Eras Tour concert since fan's death

Heartbreaking clips are emerging on social media of Taylor Swift performing a song about loss, just days after a fan died before her concert in Brazil on Friday, when temperatures exceeded 100 degrees fahrenheit.

Paying tribute to the fan online, Swift said she wouldn't be able to speak about it on stage, however, many believe she gave a nod to the situation when she later performed 'Bigger than the Whole Sky', getting emotional.

Extra safety provisions have been taken for the rescheduled concerts.