Kanye West spewed more anti-semitic commentary recently, saying he "likes" Adolf Hitler, which caused people to continue feeling alarmed and angered by his words.

It even caused his most devout fans to turn his subreddit into a Taylor Swift fan page.

West's Twitter account was also suspended again for going against the platform's "rule against incitement to violence."

But now, another person has turned their back on West - Sacha Baron Cohen.

On Sunday (4 December), Cohen tapped into his "Borat" persona during a speech to go after Ye during the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC.

Coming onto the ceremony stage, the comedian and actor was dressed as the well-known and misunderstood Kazak journalist, addressing the rapper and designer's antisemitism.

"Before I proceed, I will say I am very upset about the antisemitism in US and A. It not fair. Kazakhstan is number 1 Jew-crushing nation," Cohen quipped.

"Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal!"

Cohen also quipped that West tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name, but the country said, "No, he too antisemitic, even for us."

The Borat character makes antisemitic comments. However, many the ironic humour in it because Cohen is Jewish.

The comedian even sang a parody version of U2's song "With or Without You" but changed the lyrics to "With or Without Jews."

Towards the night's end, Borat went missing, and Cohen reemerged as his everyday self.

People online found the Borat appearance to be interesting.

One person wrote: "This makes love to Sasha so much more. We need some brevity during the dark days ahead!"

A third person defending Cohen's Borat character wrote: "He shines a light on how bad right-wing nationalism is in America and at the same time is hilarious. He triggers a lot of people who are racist, sexist, homophobic, etc. It's not funny if you can't see the irony. He has done lots of characters."

A third added: "Just imagined Borat being released in 2022," another added.

Many highly revered people could also be seen clapping in the audience during Cohen's speech, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul.

It was his first public appearance since he was viciously attacked at their San Francisco home in October.

As for the award recipients of the evening, the "Empress of Soul" Gladys Knight, actor George Clooney, and the band U2 were some of the people to earn the accolade.

