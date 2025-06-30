JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter and Cormoran Strike series (the latter being penned under her pseudonym, Robert Galbraith) who has more recently made headlines over her stance on trans rights, has hit back at the protest group Led By Donkeys after they featured her on a Glastonbury Festival poster as someone who “in recent years [has] made life on Earth more difficult for the rest of us”.

The poster was located in the Block9 section of the Worthy Farm site, alongside a Tesla which was crushed by a Second World War veteran.

Signage explaining the poster, shared to social media, reads: “The tech bros want to go to Mars, so we’re sending them there.

“Block9 and Led by Donkeys have constructed a massive space rocket to carry [Elon] Musk, [Mark] Zuckerberg and [Jeff] Bezos to the Red Planet, and it’s launching from Glastonbury!

“There’s room on the rocket for a few more souls so they’re being joined by [Donald] Trump, [Benjamin] Netanyahu and [JD] Vance… [Nigel] Farage, [JK] Rowling and [Suella] Braverman… just some of the people who in recent years have made life on Earth more difficult for the rest of us.”

The poster depicts Rowling in an orange space suit holding a drink in one hand and smoking a cigarette in the other – an image inspired by the photo Rowling shared in April, when she celebrated the Supreme Court’s ruling on what constitutes a woman under the Equality Act.

After being made aware of the display by journalist Julie Bindel, Rowling commented: “I’m really confused. Am I supposed to feel insulted? That’s the coolest I’ve ever looked in my life.”

Other names on the “flight list” include Vladimir Putin, Sir Keir Starmer, Rupert Murdoch, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.