Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Rebel Wilson's claim he was an a**hole to work with

Sacha Baron Cohen has spoken out after he was named by Rebel Wilson as the "a**hole" she previously worked with.

Wilson had previously revealed on social media there is a chapter about an "a**hole" she's worked with in her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising and alleged this person tried to "threaten her" over the story being published.

"Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth," Wilson said.

The Australian actor had hinted the name of the person would be revealed in her book which comes out on April 2 but then took to her Instagram Story yesterday (March 25) where she named Cohen.

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," she wrote. "The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."

Wilson and Baron Cohen both starred together in the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby, where Baron Cohen played Kyle Alan "Nobby" Butcher, a football hooligan who helps his MI6 agent brother to save the world, while Wilson played Dawn Grobham, Nobby's girlfriend and mother of his 11 children.

Since then, Baron Cohen’s representatives have released a statement denying Wilson's allegations:

“While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby."

Meanwhile, Wilson's previous comments about working alongside Baron Cohen in The Brothers Grimsby have since resurfaced.

In 2014, Wilson told the Kyle and Jackie O radio show Baron Cohen would ask her "every day" to "just go naked" in scenes.

“Sacha is so outrageous. Every single day he’s like, ‘Rebel, can you just go naked in this scene?’ And I’m like, ‘No!’" she said.

"Sacha and I have the same agent in America and I’m like, ‘Sacha, I’m going to call our agent Sharon and tell her how much you are harassing me. Every day he’s like, ‘Just go naked, it will be funny. Remember in Borat when I did that naked scene? It was hilarious.’ On the last day, I thought I’d obviously won the argument, and he got a body double to do the naked scene."

Then in an interview with Marie Claire in 2016, Wilson recalled refusing to do full-frontal nudity for the film.

"They wanted full-frontal nudity. We write it in the contract, specifically, 'No nudity'.

"They got in another girl — this larger burlesque dancer from South Africa — to be a nude double. And they got her to do all this stuff. Sacha would go, 'See, she looks good'. I'm like, I'm not doing it. I don't care what you say!"

