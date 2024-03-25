Rebel Wilson names Sacha Baron Cohen as target of her infamous rant

Rebel Wilson has claimed Sacha Baron Cohen is the "a**hole" she refers to previously working with in her new book and has also alleged he has "threatened" her over the chapter.

The Australian actor's memoir Rebel Rising is set to be released on April 2. Ahead of its release Wilson has been sharing tidbits on social media of what readers can expect to learn about her - including a chapter about an "a**hole" co-worker.

While she initially kept the identity under wraps, hinting that the name would be revealed in the book, Wilson has since posted an Instagram Story where she names Baron Cohen as the "a**hole."

"I will not be bullied or silenced by high priced lawyers or PR crisis managers," she wrote. "The 'a**hole' that I am talking about in ONE CHAPTER of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen."





Wilson revealed who she was talking about via her Instagram Story Instagram/Rebel Wilson





Wilson and Baron Cohen both starred together in 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

In a previous Instagram post, the Pitch Perfect star explained how when first starting her acting career she was recommended to have a "no a**hole policy" when it comes to people she works with.

"When I first came to Hollywood, people were like, ‘Yeah, I have a no-a**holes policy that means, like, I don’t work with a**holes’. I was like, ‘Yeah, I mean, that sounds sensible and logical.’”

"But then it really sunk in what they mean by that, older people because I worked with a massive a**hole."





She continued: "Because I worked with a massive a**hole, and, yeah, now I definitely have a a**holes policy. Chapter on said a**hole – it is chapter 23, that guy was a massive a**hole."



While in another post, Wilson alleged: "Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He’s hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He’s trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth."

Baron Cohen has not publicly commented on Wilson's claim at the time of writing.

Rebel Rising, Wilson's memoir is out on April 2

