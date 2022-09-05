Sam Smith has swapped out their tearjerkers for something a little spicier, with an exciting new collaboration with Kim Petras.

In a string of viral clips, their new single, 'Unholy, was shared on their respective TikTok accounts – and fans are already gearing up for its full release with a dedicated TikTok trend.



One of the clips posted to Petras' account shows the pair vibing in the studio to the chorus: "How you don’t know how to keep your business clean. Mommy don’t know Daddy’s getting hot at the body shop doing something unholy."

Their posts were soon inundated with thousands of comments from excited fans, with one joking: "Crazy that we used to cry to Sam Smith songs, and now we're gonna be out here getting spicy and sh*t. What a turn of events".

Another added: "The way this song is gonna make me blow the speakers in my truck".

Before long, TikTok users were borrowing the audio and recreating their own transformations:





@simon.tattoos ABSOLUTE BANGER 🔥@samsmith @kimpetras #samsmith #samsmithchallenge #fyp #GenshinTeleport #UnlimitedHPInk #fypage #samsmithdancing #unholy #unholysamsmith #bodyshop #leopardprintpants #dance #newsong #teaser #newmusic #banger#foryoupage #fypシ #absolutebanger













@tinamadlibs @Sam Smith I feel so unholy I might need to go to confession! #unholysamsmith





To jump on the TikTok trend, all you need to do is:

Select Smith's new single as the audio on TikTok. Dressed in casual everyday clothes, record the first half of the clip. Record the second half to showcase a "finished" glamorous look, while lip syncing the lyrics in both. Merge the two together and use #Unholy when posting.

Smith, who changed their pronouns to 'they/them' in 2019, has not yet confirmed the release date for 'Unholy', but has reiterated it's "coming soon".

Petras announced she would be releasing two new songs in September, which means it could potentially drop any minute.

Fans can pre-save the single by clicking here.

