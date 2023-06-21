Samuel L. Jackson stood up for friend and actress Brie Larson in a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

Jackson, who has starred alongside Brie Larson in Captain Marvel, and has played the role of Nick Fury in the MCU for 15 years, hit out “incel dudes who hate strong women” when talking about the sexist backlash Larson received for her role as Captain Marvel in the 2019 film of the same name.

“Brie’s a stronger person than people give her credit for,” the 74-year-old said. “She’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her.”

Captain Marvel was review bombed by trolls for featuring Larson’s female character in the leading role. Jackson added that the trolls hated “the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it.”



“Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

The pair originally met and became friends on the set of Kong: Skull Island and Jackson went on to feature in Larson’s movie Unicorn Store.

“We bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken and I was like, ‘Don’t let ‘em break you. You have to be strong now.’”

When Larson was asked to join the Marvel Universe she apparently called Jackson and asked if she should do it, to which Jackson replied “Hell yeah! Let’s do it!”

The pair will be retuning in the MCU later this year with The Marvels, which will be in theatres November 10.

