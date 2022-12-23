Samuel L Jackson is trending for a very NSFW faux pas

Legendary actor Samuel L Jackson celebrated his 74th birthday on Wednesday.

But instead of going viral for birthday greetings and praise, he’s gained attention for something not safe for work.

Fans of The Hateful Eight actor were gobsmacked after they found out he “liked” numerous hardcore pornography videos on his official Twitter account, which boasts 9.1m followers.

Jackson’s name started to trend as fans seemed to warn him that his Twitter likes were available for the world to see.



One person on Twitter wrote: “Samuel L Jackson… this is exactly why I have a freak Twitter account ain’t nobody catching me liking nothin.”

“@SamuelLJackson, your likes, dawg,” another quipped.

It seems that the actor became privy to his Twitter likes fiasco, and the sexually explicit tweets have since been unliked.

Others weren’t pleased that Jackson was seemingly “shamed” for his likes, with one writing: ”First ppl laughed at Bob Odenkirk for following a foot fetish account which made him unfollow it. Now Samuel L Jackson likes some porn, same thing happens, and he unliked it all. Enough with the shaming.”

Jackson’s Twitter moment also shed light on his 2017 interview with Wired magazine, and admitted to being a fan of hentai – a Japanese anime or manga that can be overly sexual or pornographic in nature.

“Seeing Samuel L Jackson’s likes makes more sense now,” tweeted HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis.

He also shared a clip from the Wired chat.

Check out other reactions below,





Jackson brought in his 74th birthday on 21 December, with a cake onstage after his performance in The Piano Lesson at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Indy100 reached out to Jackson’s representative for comment via email.

