Savannah Bond slams Logan Paul and KSI's Prime Hydration on Twitter

Pornstar Savannah Bond has had her say about Prime Hydration facing a lawsuit for claims it contains 'forever chemicals' in its drinks.

A court document was made public during a motion hearing on April 18 saying the products are "adulterated, misbranded and illegal to sell".

A lawsuit has been filed against it for the levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) allegedly being found in a third-party test of the Prime Hydration Grape Sports Drink specifically.

These are synthetic, man-made chemicals known to be harmful to both humans and the environment and are also known as 'forever chemicals'.

Seemingly finding out about the lawsuit, Bond took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

She posted: "So glad I never had one sip of Prime WTH."

One user replied: "I'm cooked, I've only had Prime like three times. Can't believe s**t is in my body forever. SMH."

To that, Bond replied: "Hahaha detox asap."

It's understood Bond, 33, got engaged to professional boxer Ryan Garcia ahead of his win against Devin Haney.

Garcia is also reported to have called out Logan Paul for a fight in the future and Tweeted about Prime shortly after the court documents were made public as well.

PFAs can be found in food and drink packaging, dust and even drinking water.

A third-party test is said to have detected 'material levels' of PFAs in the drink, including 'significant' levels of certain acids, according to the court document, which claims "the amount of PFOS (perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, one of the PFAs) found within the product from testing is approximately three times the recommended lifetime health advisory for drinking water".

Paul recently took to TikTok to speak about some of the claims.



He said: "There's claims that 'forever chemicals' come from plastic, so in this case they're not talking about the actual drink, the liquid, Prime, they're talking about the bottle Prime is manufactured in.

"This ain't a rinky dink operation - we use the top bottle manufacturers in the United States.

"The products are manufactured by our company in a manner compliant with all pertinent current Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) by the United States Food and Drug Administration. All our suppliers use GMP facilities.

"We have a very big multi-million dollar filter that filters the water from the state, water you drink at home, before we make it into Prime."

Paul claimed the study referred to in the court document is 'b******t', adding: "One person has conducted a random study and has provided zero evidence to substantiate any of their claims."

