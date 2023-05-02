Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Tennis star Serena Williams revealed she and her husband are expecting their second child with a pregnancy announcement during the Met Gala.

Last night (1 May), stars from across industries came out in their droves to attend the 2023 event in New York at the city’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Williams attended the event with her husband Alexis Ohanian, with whom she shares a daughter, Olympia, who was born in 2017.

On the red carpet, Williams told reporters there were “three of us” walking the red carpet and she wore a figure-hugging dress that revealed a small baby bump.

The tennis legend also made the announcement in a corresponding Instagram post, writing: “Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It comes after Williams’ retirement from tennis last year after having won 23 major titles. In a Vogue article, she said she was “evolving away from tennis” and wanted to grow her family.

One fan commented: “Congratulations! Best reveal ever!”

Another wrote: “Omg yayyyy!!!! Congratulations @serenawilliams @alexisohanian! Olympia is going to be such a great big sister!”

Many more well-wishers offered their congratulations and their hopes for a safe delivery for mother and baby, referencing Williams’ complications after giving birth in 2017.

The following year, Williams wrote an article explaining how she “almost died after giving birth” to Olympia.

Williams wrote: “First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen.

“And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from traveling to my lungs.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.