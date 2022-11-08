Being named the “sexiest man alive” is an accolade plenty of men would love to be granted, but for actor Chris Evans, it seems the new label has sparked concern about “bullying”.

The 41-year-old American actor was recently revealed as PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2022 and appears on the front cover of a November issue.

Speaking about the title, Evans told the magazine that if you’d told him that in middle school, “he'd be pumped!” and added, “this would probably be the road to the cool table which I was not at”.

While his younger version would have revelled in the news, today, Evans suggested that he may well be in for some kind of bullying from mates.

“Really this will just be a point of bullying,” he said. “It's ripe for harassment.”

Evans is perhaps best known for his roles playing the superhero Captain America in Marvel’s Avengers franchise. This year, he has also starred in Pixar's Lightyear and TheGray Man on Netflix.

He explained that now in his 40s, he is trying to have a better work-life balance and prioritise spending time with family in Boston.

Evans said: “When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots.

“I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home.”

The actor also said that it would be another family member who is more excited by the PEOPLE Magazine title than he is – his mother.

Evans said: “My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

