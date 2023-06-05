Shaggy says fans have misunderstood ‘It Wasn’t Me’ for years

It turns out we've got Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me' all wrong, according to the man himself.

The 2000 hit song, which features vocals from RikRok, follows the plot of a cheating man confiding in Shaggy and asking him for advice.

The singer has since revealed that fans completely misunderstood the track, leading him to have a reputation as a "player".

"It was a big misconception with that song because that song is not a cheating song," he told People. "It’s an anti-cheating song. It’s just that nobody listened to the record to the end."

The Jamaica-born singer continued: "There’s a part in the record where it’s a conversation between two people and you have one guy, which is me at that point, giving that bad advice, like, ‘Yo, bro, how could you get caught? Just tell her, ‘It wasn’t me', and then at the end, the guy says, 'I’m going to tell her that I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused.'

"'I’ve been listening to your reasoning, it makes no sense at all. Going to tell her that I’m sorry for the pain that I’ve caused. You might think that you’re a player, but you’re completely lost'."

Shaggy concluded: "Nobody hears that part! That’s what the song says."

Shaggy - It Wasn't Me (Video) www.youtube.com





It comes after the star sets off on his tour across the US and Canada, joined by the likes of TLC, En Vogue and Sean Kingston.

"These are all people I personally have worked with before and know. Sean and me — that's my island boy. I've known him for years," he told the publication.



"It is really great to be on the bill with these wonderful ladies. I did Europe with En Vogue, I think on two occasions.

Shaggy continued: "As far as TLC is concerned, I've done like eight shows last year in America with them, and there was a massive turnout. I think Live Nation liked the idea of us and them together."





