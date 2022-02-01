Viral TikTok star Sienna Mae Gomez has lost over one million following a string of assault allegations from former influencer friend Jack Wright.

On January 20th, Wright took to YouTube with a 17-minute clip titled "What Sienna Mae did to me." Gomez, 18, was accused of repeatedly groping and forcing herself onto Wright without his consent.

A representative for Gomez since shut down allegations and told NBC News that what Wright said was "reframing of their history" in a way that is "harmful and untrue."

In a lengthy blog post published on January 22nd, Gomez penned: "All Jack and I ever did was kiss. I have never seen, felt or touched him naked.

"We spent several nights at the Hype House together, but I never grabbed him asleep or awake. Yet I'm still being called a 'rapist' across the internet by those who don't understand the meaning of the word."

While Gomez has denied allegations, people on social media have taken matters into their own hands.

According to social media analyser Social Blade, Gomez's TikTok following dropped by 100,000 following Wright's YouTube clip. She went on to lose a further 100,000 and 200,000 for the next five consecutive days.

In total, the prominent TikTok star's following has declined by a million, from 14.9 million to 13.9 million. Wright's video has been viewed over 19.5 million times.

The influencers had been friends since childhood and went on to the same high school. In 2021, they joined Hype House together, a Netflix show based on a group of TikTok-famous influencers living under the same roof.

Speaking about the allegations, a representative for Gomez told NBC News:

"There has been no police investigation — not even a police report to our knowledge — no charges, no private lawsuit and no contact between Sienna and Jack or their respective legal teams in many months,"

"His latest falsehoods in the highly edited video show that once again Jack is making a calculated action to hinder, hurt and harm not only Sienna's reputation and livelihood, but her as an individual human being as well," the representative told the outlet.

