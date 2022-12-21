Snoop Dogg reveals the surprising celebrity with which he got highest

Rapper Snoop Dogg, 51, loves smoking weed, and has revealed the surprising celebrity with which he got really high during a smoke session.

He even said the singer "outsmoked" him.

Prompted by the question "'What was the most stoned you've ever been in your whole life?" in a recent episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray podcast, Snoop said it was country singer Willie Nelson, 89.

"With Willie f***ing Nelson. We [were] in Amsterdam on [20 April], and he was doing a concert out there," he said.

The "Gin and Juice" musician went on to say that he went back to Nelson's hotel room, and they played a game of dominoes.

"Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one. He whooping my a**, and I'm just getting higher and higher and higher," Snoop said.

The rapper also said Nelson just kept passing him the cannabis.

"I'm like, 'This old motherf***** outsmoking me,'" Snoop told the hosts.

The artist also recalled his smoke sesh story on The Howard Stern Show in 2018.

"I'm like, 'Willie; there's too much sh*t going on. I can't think and do all this at the same time,'" 'he said.

Both Snoop and Nelson have a fondness for weed. They even have made weed-themed songs before.

One of those songs is called "My Medicine."

Snoop famously spoke about his weed usage and has a professional blunt roller.

He also increased his blunt roller's pay due to the state of the economy.

In June, Snoop responded to a post by Uberfacts that shared that his roller makes a smooth $40,000 and $50,000 per year.

However, he responded that the roller has a higher salary now.

"Inflation. Their salary went up!!" he tweeted at the time.

