Snoop Dogg steals the show at Wrestlemania by dropping People's Elbow move on The Miz

Snoop Dogg certainly brought this year's hotly anticipated Wrestlemania to a memorable end after performing The Rock's signature move on The Miz.

The rapper was co-hosting a segment with Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin on Sunday (2 April) at the Los Angeles So-Fi Stadium. He encouraged The Miz to have an impromptu fight with Shane McMahon, who made his first WWE appearance in 14 months.

As the pair exchanged punches, McMahon appeared to have injured his leg while trying to dodge The Miz.

Medical staff took McMahon out of the ring to be assessed, leaving The Miz alone and uncertain about what will happen next. In a seemingly improvised turn of events, Snoop Dogg re-entered the ring alongside The Miz to finish off the fight.

He floored The Miz, before performing The Rock's iconic People's Elbow move.

It didn't take long for people to turn to social media where they praised the star for saving the show.

"Massive respect to everyone involved in this segment," one said, while another added: "Respect to Snoop for improvising on the fly like that"

A third stunned Twitter user wrote: "You can’t tell me that Snoop just did the greatest improv of a time!"

"My hat’s off to Snoop, just picking it up and like, ‘oh man, he’s hurt? That’s alright, I’ll fix that.’ Just a natural born entertainer," WWE head of creative Paul 'Triple H' Levesque said.

"I’ve known Snoop for years in this environment and what kind of a fan he is, but tonight he put himself on a different playing field and respect factor for me. I know a lot of guys that have been in business a long time; if that happened, they’d go, ‘what do we do?’ It was amazing."

