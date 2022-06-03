Stacey Solomon has gone viral after comments that she made about the Queen in 2018 on an episode of Loose Women resurfaced on social media.

Solomon was absent from Thursday Platinum Jubilee themed episode of the ITV daytime talk show with the likes of Gloria Hunniford, Linda Robson, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams leading the show.

The former X-Factor stars absence was conspicuous given her previous outspoken criticism of the Queen and the Royal Family, which has begun to circulate again as the nation celebrates the Platinum Jubilee.

At the time the 32-year-old said: "I don’t get why we’re so obsessed with these humans that are exactly the same. It could be us four sitting there, I just don’t get it."

Jane Moore, who was also on the same episode four years ago told Solomon that she believed the Royals were "becoming like celebrities." Solomon agreed with this assessment adding "to me, that's all they are."

Linda Robson countered by saying that she admired the Queen "for duty, responsibility, figurehead. She's always worked really hard, hasn't she?"

Solomon amusingly replied: "But I'd work hard if the country paid for me to have like 12 houses and work really hard."

Moore managed to conclude the debate by saying: "They don't pay for all the houses. We contribute about £39m a year. It costs £300m a year to run the Royal Family. But I'm with you. After the Queen, I'd have them all on bicycles and living in a terraced house. But I love the Queen, I think she's fantastic."

In recent days it has been revealed that the Platinum Jubilee celebrations are going to the cost UK taxpayers £28 million.

