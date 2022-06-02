As Brits across the country enjoy the two extra days off to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (or "Platty Joobs" as it has been nicknamed), a lot of money has gone into organising the long weekend.

The four-day national event from Thursday 2nd June to Sunday 5th June is to mark the historical milestone and this includes street parties, a parade, along with a star-studded concert.

A “once-in-a-generation show” was promised by the government that will “mix 'the best of British ceremonial splendour and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays'.

So it’s fair to say a pretty penny has been spent on the occasion – but just how much exactly?

Taxpayers have footed some of the bill as a hefty £28million of taxpayer cash has been assigned in the 2021 budget by chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Several events are set to take place over the four-day celebration – from the Queen’s annual celebration of Trooping The Colour, to the £15 million Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

As well as the BBC's Platinum Party at The Palace which will see music icon Diana Ross headline the event, and a lineup that includes Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow, George Ezra and a pre-recorded performance from Elton John.

While a portion of the money has been spent on these events, it has also been divvied up into a range of projects – one which includes £12million spent on a free book about the Queen’s 70-year reign sent to every primary school pupil. (It’s unclear if this £12m has come from the taxpayer’s £28m)

Though taxpayer money isn’t the only source, charities have also made donations for the event.

According to the Platinum Jubilee website, over £22million of National Lottery funding is being made available to help communities celebrate the landmark.

Here is a list of the different contributions:

The National Lottery Community Fund’s Platinum Jubilee fund is offering grants of up to £50,000 to 70 community projects.

The National Lottery Awards For All programme is offering £10,000 grants for 2022 events.

Arts Council England’s Let’s Create Jubilee Fund is also offering grants of up to £10,000.

The Arts Council has announced £175,000 to help libraries celebrate. The funding will provide £1,000 for each library service.

Community organisations will also be able to apply for grants from the Arts Council’s National Lottery Project Grants programme.

The UK National Archives has announced £30,000 of new funding to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

While a lot of money is being spent on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the event will also bring in money to the economy too – up to £1.2 billion according to VisitEngland, with £408 million predicted to be spent over the four days.

Given the array of Jubilee merchandise, street parties and extra holiday time, we Brits will definitely be parting with our cash this weekend as more than 12 million people are expected will take part in the celebrations.

