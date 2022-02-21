It’s the only thing people are talking about in the world of showbiz at the moment, and now Starbucks is attempting to settle the Kanye West and Pete Davidson feud once and for all.

How are they doing it? With tip jars.

A viral TikTok video shows two jars inside one branch of the coffee chain, one labelled Pete Davidson and one labelled Kanye West - encouraging customers to show their allegiances by putting bills in either one.

TikTok user @shopjadelynnbrooke added the caption: “Are you team Pete or team Ye?”

It looks like the user had to have the situation explained to her by the barista, despite it being the biggest showbiz story of the year so far.

But by the looks of it, Starbucks users have voted convincingly to side with Pete.

@shopjadelynnbrooke are you team Pete or team Ye? #PepsiApplePieChallenge #starbucks #smallbusiness #smallbusinesstiktok

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

We can't say we're hugely surprised, especially after weeks of West dragging comedian Davidson for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The rapper has been airing his grievances with the SNL star over recent days on Instagram and has even involved other celebs in his feud - including Kid Cudi and even Hillary Clinton.

He’s specifically directed hits about Davidson's 2018 Weekend Update sketch where he speaks candidly about mental illness.

"HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?" West wrote on Instagram.

"This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him This is not harassment This is payback," he wrote in another post.

Kanye West's feud with Pete Davidson shows no signs of stopping Getty Images

West also brought Davidson's ex-fiancee Ariana Grande and her previous relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller into the matter by sharing an internet rumour alleging Davidson sent intimate photos of him with then-fiancée Ariana Grande to Miller in order to "end the rapper's hopes of rekindling a relationship with her".

"No comment," West wrote alongside the image.

His behaviour towards Davidson and Kim Kardashian has been called out as harassment by some, and by the looks of things he doesn’t have the backing of Starbucks customers either.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.