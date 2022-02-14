Kanye West has had an eventful few days as he escalates his feud with Pete Davidson on social media by dragging the comedian for dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
Over the past few days, West has been airing his grievances with the SNL star in a series of posts on Instagram and has even involved other celebs in his feud - including Kid Cudi and even Hillary Clinton.
At one point, West shared a photo of him holding a note that read: "My account is not hacked" along with the date in order to prove to people that it was actually him publishing the posts.
So, what's West been up to this week?
West's beef with Kid Cudi over Pete Davidson
Posting a handwritten note to his feed, West announced that Kid Cudi will not be featuring on his upcoming album which is set to be a sequel to his latest album DONDA.
Now, perhaps you're wondering what does this have to do with Davidson? Well, West's reasoning behind cutting the rapper off his album is because "he's friends with you know who"...
However, Cudi didn't seem to bothered by West's public diss and replied: “Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u f**kin dinosaur hahaha, everyone knows I've been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. Ima pray for u brother."
West crosses out Pete Davidson in a photo with him, Kid Cudi and Timothée Chalamet
Clearly, West still wasn't happy with Kid Cudi and proceeded to post a picture from January 2019 when West joined Davidson and actor Timothée Chalamet for Cudi's birthday dinner.
Only this photo was edited with a big old red cross on Davidson's face - which many people have joked is a move straight out of Regina George's burn book in Mean Girls.
"I just wanted my friend to have my back, the knife just goes deeper," West wrote as the post caption.
"Captain America: Civil War" edited poster
The dinner photo wasn't the only edited snap as West posted an edited "Captain America: Civil War" poster in which he changed the faces of the superheroes to celebrities many may recognise.
On Kanye's side (who is Captain America in the photo) there is:
- Drake
- Julia Fox
- Travis Scott
- Future
- Kim Kardashian
- Kid Cudi
- Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift
West describes Davidson as Hillary Clinton's ex-boyfriend
Davidson previously had a tattoo on Clinton which it appears that West is not a fan of after he shared the design and wrote as the caption: "There are a group of people who run media and the election. Thank god for free speech."
West says Davidson will never meet his children
It appears that West also shared a photo of what appears to be an alleged cropped text message from Davidson where the topic of West and Kardashian's four children are mentioned.
"I'd never get in the way of your children. That's a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope [some] day I can meet them and we can all be friends," the text read, allegedly from the contact listed as "Pete."
Though West was having none of it and along with the image wrote: "No you will never meet my children."
West's post about Davidson's ex Ariana Grande and her relationship with Mac Miller
In another post, West brought Davidson's ex-fiancee Ariana Grande and her previous relationship with the late rapper Mac Miller into the matter by sharing an internet rumour alleging Davidson sent intimate photos of him with then-fiancée Ariana Grande to Miller in order to "end the rapper's hopes of rekindling a relationship with her".
"No comment," West wrote alongside the image.
This move by West has been criticised by people over him involving the late rapper in his feud with Davidson.
West accuses Davidson of ridiculing him
In further posts, the billionaire shared a photo of Davidson from an SNL skit in 2018 where he wore a Donald Trump-style hat that read: "Make Kanye 2006 again," as he criticised West for his pro-Trump stance.
“Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass," Davidson said in the monologue at the time.
Along with posting this image of Davidson, West wrote: "Skete been wearing fake Trump hats to ridicule me for not being in my Black place as a voter and throwing shots at me about mental health.
“He’s a pawn. I’m not crazy I wouldn’t have had such a big impact on culture for the past 20 years if I was. This is the real narrative. Everyone else is afraid. But now that they played with my family it’s up.”
It's not the first time, the billionaire artist has been sharing his divorce woes on social media after posting a video about access to his children and slamming Kardashian for allowing their 8-year-old daughter North West to have a TikTok account which is overseen by her mum.
While Kardashian has not responded to West's latest round of posts concerning her dating life, she has previously spoken out about his "hurtful" actions in reference to their dispute over their daughter's TikTok account.
“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she said.
“From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”
