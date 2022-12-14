If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Steven “tWitch” Boss, the legendary DJ on The Ellen Degeneres Show, has died aged 40.

According to TMZ, Boss appeared to have died by suicide.

Reportedly, Boss’ wife, Allison Holker, frantically ran to an LAPD station, explaining that he left home without his car which was out of the ordinary for him. Police later found his body.

In a heartbreaking statement to People, Allison spoke about Boss lighting up "every room he stepped into."

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," she said.

Boss began DJing on Degeneres’ show in 2014 and has been on board since it ended in May 2022. He then became an executive producer for the show in 2020.

But what really landed him the big break into the entertainment world was being a runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance in 2008.

He also dabbled in acting, getting roles to show off his impressive dance moves.

Boss played Jason in the Step Up movie franchise and appeared in Magic Mike XXL.

The celebrated DJ also hosted many reality TV shows, including Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings, hosting with his wife Allison on Disney+.

Boss is survived by his wife and three children, Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.



Stars and organisations have posted emotional tributes to the beloved DJ.

