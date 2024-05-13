Steve Buscemi flooded with support after being randomly punched in New York

An outpouring of support for Steve Buscemi has flooded social media after the actor was the victim of a random attack in New York City.

The 66-year-old Fargo and Sopranos star was punched in the face late Wednesday morning in Manhattan, and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling and bleeding to his left eye.

“Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city,” reads a statement from his publicist. “He is ok and appreciates everyone’s well wishes.”

The New York Police Department said no arrests had been made and that the investigation was ongoing.

Since the incident was made public, fans have been sending their love and support to Buscemi on social media.

Many users were quick to give Buscemi the label of "national treasure":

Another joked that social media's response to Buscemi's assault is similar to the Avengers assembling:

Others used the opportunity to praise Buscemi and his past actions, with one user reminding others to Buscemi returned to his previous role as a firefighter after 9/11 to help find survivors in the rubble of the World Trade Centre.

Another used simply said aloud the question we're all thinking: "Seriously who would punch Steve Buscemi?"

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.