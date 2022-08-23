Musician and actor Stevie Van Zandt has had a hilarious response after a Twitter user weighed in with an odd take on his thoughts on Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin and New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern.

Last week, Marin caused a mild controversy after footage of her dancing at a party was leaked online. Many people felt that the uproar was much ado about nothing and women even started posting videos of themselves partying in solidarity with the 36-year-old.

Just to prove that there was nothing untoward going on in the club (apart from people having a good time) she took a drug test which eventually came back negative.

Weighing into the debate surrounding Marin, Van Zandt who is best known for playing guitar in Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and playing Silvio Dante on The Sopranos, said that the was in "close competition with Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand for grooviest Prime Minister!"

However, one person chipped in with an alternative view on Van Zandt's take and suggested (quite possibly jokingly) that Liz Truss might be in contention should she become prime minister of the United Kingdom.

Van Zandt simply responded with four words: "Sorry. No Tories allowed."



In case you weren't keeping track, Liz Truss is currently the favourite to be the next leader of the Tory party and next prime minister unless Rishi Sunak stages a miraculous comeback in the leadership race.

The winner of the contest to replace Boris Johnson will be announced on September 5th and will be decided by just 160,000 Tory party members. Safe to say that Van Zandt isn't one of them.













