Stormy Daniels is back in the news again after claiming that her home is being haunted by a “very dark non-human thing with tentacles".

The former adult film star appeared on the Ghost Magnet with Bridget Marquardt podcast to discuss her experiences, explaining how the ‘ghost’ would break things in her house and negatively influence her personal relationships.

She said: “Definitely one very, very dark non-human thing with these tentacles and that’s what I caught on camera and [it] shattered my ex’s guitar. It just snapped in half one day sitting on the stand. It did not like him at all.”

The 43-year-old went on to say that she believes there is more than one entity in her house in New Orleans, which she moved into in 2019.

“One is a woman who lost a child and blamed herself, and if I stood in a certain spot in the kitchen, I would just cry, and like a couple of people said, like, they felt like she was cutting herself,” she added.

The former adult film star made some interesting claims during a new podcast Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Daniels went on to say: “The house is partially furnished, and there’s a very old mirror upstairs that I used to always feel like someone was watching me but it was kind of a protective feeling.

“And they’re like, ‘There’s a woman that used to get made up in that mirror. She was a lady of the night, and she identifies with you because you’re a sex worker, and she’s very protective of any man who gets in that bed with you.’ “

She also claimed that it impacted her previous relationship, saying: “The guy who was living with me at the time, we started fighting. He got real mean, would say horrible things to me for no reason. And then it escalated to him putting his hands on me, which had never happened when we lived together in our previous place. And then he was gone.”

It comes after Donald Trump took to his spokesperson’s Twitter earlier this year to release a statement that once again gloated over the money Daniels owes the former president since losing her defamation lawsuit, while finding space to add an extra dig about how he wasn’t attracted to the former adult film star.

