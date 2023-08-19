We all know that rapper Stormzy (real name Michael Omari) has a talent for rhythm and poetry, but things got all too poetic on Friday (18 August) when the musician performed his gospel track “Blinded By Your Grace” to a crowd standing in torrential rain.

The “Vossi Bop” star was headlining his co-curated bill for All Points East festival’s ‘This Is What You Mean Day’ event when the “spiritual” moment occurred, during the track which includes lyrics such as “I’m God’s son”, “what a God I serve” and – rather spookily – “and the rain was pouring”.

And pour, it did.

As Twitter/X user Sean Spooner put it, it was “absolutely pooooouring with rain” at “the second” Stormzy played the track to the 50,000 fans in attendance – something he said was “absolutely magical” and “one way to feel alive”.

Others fortunate enough to make the event were in agreement, describing it as “magic”, “incredible” and a “beautiful experience”:

The performance concluded the event in London’s Victoria Park, which also featured artists Kehlani, Sampha, Lucky Daye and Ms Banks.

All Points East festival continues on Saturday with Field Day (featuring performances from Aphex Twin, Bonobo and SBTRKT), before The Strokes and Jungle make their way to the park next week.

Stormzy himself acknowledged the special moment on Twitter/X on Saturday morning, when he simply tweeted “wow” along with happy tears, praying and heart emojis.

Quite.

Stormzy’s set from This Is What We Mean Day will be broadcast on Channel 4 at 10pm on Sunday.

